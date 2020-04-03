Tuesday: ‘Forest Park: A Walk Through History’ Explores Everyone’s Favorite St. Louis Park

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Carolyn Mueller, a local author and zookeeper at the Saint Louis Zoo, has explored the trails of Forest Park for more than a decade. While many have walked up the famous Art Hill, Mueller has also taken the paths less traveled.

And with locals practicing social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, some of the spots Mueller highlights in her new book, “Forest Park: A Walk Through History,” provide a way to enjoy the park even while practicing that six-foot rule of staying apart from each other.

Mueller’s book leads readers through lesser-known places inside Forest Park, from the Edward Bates sculpture at the intersection of Fine Arts and Lagoon drives to the Kennedy Forest.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk to Mueller about her book, the history of St. Louis’ flagship park, and some of her recommendations for new spots to visit within it.

What’s your favorite spots inside Forest Park? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.