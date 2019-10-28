Tuesday: Get To Know Board Of Freeholders Member, Business Owner Jason Wilson

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are some ways you can listen live.

Better Together was supposed to merge St. Louis and St. Louis County through a statewide initiative, but backers withdrew their proposal last spring after facing a major backlash.

In its place, the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis developed a plan to put together a Board of Freeholders. The Board of Freeholders will have representation from both city and county, and special powers under the state constitution. Members can draft a plan to merge the city and county or drop the idea altogether.

The St. Louis County Council signed off on most of County Executive Sam Page’s picks for the board. But at the city level, appointments have stalled, even though the deadline to get the full board appointed has already passed.

Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske talks with St. Louis Public Radio correspondent Rachel Lippmann about what this means for the process and what may come next. We’ll also get to know one of the county-appointed Board of Freeholders members, Jason Wilson, who is also the owner and chief executive officer of Northwest Coffee Roasting Company and treasurer on the Clayton Board of Education.

