Tuesday: Goodbye Questionable School Lunches, Hello Tasty And Nutritious Meals?

This week nearly 6,000 school nutrition professionals from across the country have gathered in St. Louis to participate in a three-day conference that focuses on innovation in foods, beverages and tools for school cafeterias.

As part of the School Nutrition Association’s 73rd Annual National Conference, attendees will preview new kitchen equipment, menu planning, nutrition education resources and more to help serve creative nutritious lunch options for students, such as Korean barbecue tacos and yogurt dips.

Long gone are the days of settling for a questionable chicken sandwich paired with a carton of chocolate milk. On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jim Kirchherr of the Nine Network will talk about the latest trends in school lunches and more with St. Louis Public Radio reporter Chad Davis.

Also joining the discussion to talk about conference details are past SNA President Becky Domokos-Bays and Irene Wan, director of food services for the Maplewood Richmond Heights School District.

