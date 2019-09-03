Tuesday: How The CommUNITY Arts Festival Uses Dance To ‘Heal’ A City Scarred By Violence

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” Tuesday at noon. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Paige Walden-Johnson founded the CommUNITY Arts Festival out of the need to support her friend Rain Stippec, a dancer who was shot eight times in the back. Stippec survived, but it severely affected her mobility. But with support from the community and physical therapy, Stippec will perform for the first time in two years since the shooting.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Walden-Johnson and Stippec will join host Sarah Fenske to talk about how the arts festival has grown to be an asset to the city by addressing gun violence. They’ll also discuss how the organization received a shout out from acclaimed singer John Legend.

Related Event

What: CommUNITY Arts Festival

When: September 7-8, 2019

Where: Intersect Arts Center (3636 Texas Ave. St. Louis, MO 63118) & .ZACK Theater (3224 Locust St, St. Louis, MO 63103)

Can the arts help communities impacted by gun violence? What have you seen in your community?Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

