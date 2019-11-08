Tuesday: How An Influential—Possibly Flawed—Psychiatric Study Changed The Course of Modern Medicine

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are some ways to listen live.

In 2009, New York Post reporter Susannah Cahalan suddenly experienced hallucinations, paranoia, seizures and catatonia. She was misdiagnosed for a month before she was finally treated for a rare autoimmune disease that can attack the brain, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis.

Cahalan has little recollection of this time in her life, but she investigated her experience and published the details in her 2012 book, “Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness.”

Led by a concern that others suffering from this condition were being mistreated in psychiatric hospitals, she began looking into an influential 1973 study titled "On Being Sane in Insane Places" by psychologist David Rosenhan. The details of her investigation are found in her latest book, “The Great Pretender: The Undercover Mission That Changed Our Understanding of Madness.”

Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Cahalan about her examination of Rosenhan’s study, what she learned about the treatment of mental illness from researching her own harrowing experience, and the narrow line between physical and mental illness.

Have a question or comment about the way mental illness is diagnosed and treated? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.