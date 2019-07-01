Tuesday: How Parents Navigate Giving Their Children 'The Talk'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The Missouri Historical Society is hosting a panel discussion next week on “the talk” – that difficult conversation parents have with their children. But what the talk is varies widely across race, gender and cultural lines.

It goes beyond just talking to them about adolescent changes: Many black parents talk to their kids about how to navigate a racist society, and daughters are often advised on what to wear, places to avoid while alone and more.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio executive editor Shula Neuman will explore how parents approach these conversations. She’ll talk with Evelyn Rice-Peebles, commissioner of recreation for the City of St. Louis, and Erika Sandiford of Cultural Leadership, a youth education and leadership nonprofit organization.

They are both involved in the Women's Group on Race Relations, the organization sponsoring the event at the Missouri History Museum, titled The Talk: What All Our Children Need to Hear.

Also joining the discussion will be event panelist Faizan Syed, who is the executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) in St. Louis.

Related Event

What: The Talk: What All Our Children Need to Hear

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Where: Missouri History Museum’s Lee Auditorium (5700 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63112)

