Tuesday: How To Provide Meaningful Recognition To Nurses

Cindy Lefton has worked as a registered nurse for 37 years. For her, the job requires attention to not only a patient’s physical needs, but to the needs of their loved ones as well.

She says that in the age of COVID-19, it’s difficult to see the stress on people’s faces when they are told they can’t be in the hospital with their loved ones.

“It’s so scary for them,” says Lefton. “To tell them, ‘We got this; I promise you,’” and to let them know that “we will take care of their loved ones,” Lefton says, “That’s the moment they go from feeling fear to [saying,] ‘I’m going to believe you.’ … And you know they believe you.”

Lefton experienced this sentiment herself when her mother was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2016.

“The nurses were the glue that held my family together,” she said. “I got so much from the nurses; they lifted me up so many times.”

She said the experience left her feeling very proud to be a nurse.

Lefton, who also works as vice president of organizational consulting at Psychological Associates and pro-bono director of research for the Daisy Foundation, recently spoke about extraordinary nurses and the need for recognition of their work based upon a nationwide study of 1,100 nurses. She says that sharing with nurses how their actions made a difference is the best way to provide meaningful recognition.

“When you get feedback from a patient… there’s nothing like that in the world.”

