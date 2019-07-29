Tuesday: How St. Louis County’s Jail Population Dropped 22% Over The Course Of A Year

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis County has reduced its jail population by 22% over the past year, as Missouri Lawyers Weekly reported last month. Officials say the drop from an over-capacity total of 1,242 inmates in July 2018 down to 965 as of May 2019 has a lot to do with justice reform efforts that began in the wake of Ferguson protests.

University of Missouri-St. Louis criminologist Beth Huebner has led research in collaboration with the county, its circuit court and service providers – an effort fueled by $4.5 million in grant funding from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Huebner will join host Sarah Fenske to discuss the progress she’s observed in the county system and the various contributing factors.

