Tuesday: The Intersection Of Politics, Policy And Car-Centric Culture At Regional Trouble Spots

Every city has its nightmare intersections, and many residents could likely cite a personal nemesis or two. In the greater St. Louis area, the crossroads of North Grand Boulevard and Interstate 64 in Grand Center, and Eager and Hanley in Brentwood, may well come to mind among other notoriously tricky traffic spots.

Frequently stressful for drivers and non-drivers alike, these challenging sections of public infrastructure can seem like a permanent fixture of civic life, along with the honking, confusion and rage they trigger. But change can happen: I-64's complicated intersection with the Clayton, Skinker and McCausland thoroughfares, for one example, saw significant safety improvements several years ago.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will take a closer look at some of the region’s worst intersections – and also discuss how planners choose which trouble spots to address in an age of crumbling infrastructure across the U.S. The conversation will also touch on what residents can do to help address problematic raods and contribute to smoother, safer streets for all.

Joining the discussion will be Scott Ogilvie, who is a transportation policy planner for the City of St. Louis, and Kea Wilson, a St. Louis-based communications manager for Strong Towns.

