Tuesday: Kirkwood Teen Joanna Serenko Makes It To Top 9 On NBC's 'The Voice'

Around this time last year, Joanna Serenko placed first place in the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. This year, she’s using her musical talents to win the hearts of a much larger audience.

The 19-year-old Kirkwood native is representing St. Louis on NBC’s “The Voice” singing competition — and she’s one of the top nine contestants. But with that comes a series of complications. Like all of America, the TV show’s plans were upended by the coronavirus. Rather than go into its live portion in April as planned, the show went on hiatus.

Last week, “The Voice” returned, with pande

mic-related precautions. Serenko has been performing hits from her basement, such as James Taylor's "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight" and Daryl Hall and John Oates' "Rich Girl.”

Serenko will join Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk with host Sarah Fenske about her journey thus far on the singing competition — and her musical journey in St. Louis. That’s included training at Webster University’s School of Music and JazzU at the Bistro.

Admirers of Serenko can watch her perform on the televised singing competition Monday and Tuesday nights at 7 p.m.

