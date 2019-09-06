Tuesday: Ladue Boy Earns Semifinals Slot on Food Network’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Thirteen-year-old St. Louisan Tarek Husseini spent four weeks in Los Angeles this past summer competing for a $25,000 prize. Now, for the last six weeks, viewers of the Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship” have watched Husseini and other up-and-coming bakers impress the judges with one kitchen creation after another.

The Ladue resident will appear in the semifinal episode that premieres at 8 p.m. central time on Monday. Then, on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, he’ll talk with host Sarah Fenske.

