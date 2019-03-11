Tuesday: The Latest Research Into Suicidal Ideation Among Children, Young People

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A study released this week by the National Institutes of Health indicates that nearly one-third of Americans between the ages of 10 and 12 “screened positive for suicide risk in emergency department settings.”

Meanwhile, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine have been studying even younger children who think and talk about suicide – and their most recent findings refute some conventional wisdom about children’s understanding of what it means to die.

Barch is a professor and chair of the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences as well as the Gregory B. Couch Professor of Psychiatry at Washington University.

Luby is the Samuel and Mae S. Ludwig Professor of Child Psychiatry and the director of the Early Emotional Development Program at Washington University and St. Louis Children's Hospital.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis situation, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).

