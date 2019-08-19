Tuesday: The Legacy Of Local Writer, Arts Advocate And Radio Producer Lorin Cuoco

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis’ literary community lost one of its most influential members, Lorin Cuoco, 64, earlier this month. The longtime editor and poet passed away at her University City home Aug. 8 after a long illness, as reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Cuoco is perhaps best known for her work alongside the late novelist William Gass, a dear friend and collaborator. Together they founded and oversaw Washington University’s International Writers Center (now the Center for the Humanities), and she edited multiple books with Gass.

Cuoco was also a force for the St. Louis Poetry Center, the River Styx literary organization and other local efforts to raise the profile of St. Louis’ literary scene. On top of all that, she was an accomplished radio professional.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will discuss Cuoco’s life and legacy with two people who observed her influence firsthand.

They include Mary Edwards, a longtime St. Louis Public Radio producer who worked with Cuoco, and Joel Minor, who oversees the Modern Literature Collection where Cuoco’s papers – along with those of many others whose work she helped to champion – are housed.

