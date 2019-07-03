Tuesday: Local Farmer, Mayor To Offer Update, Perspectives On Effects Of Flooding

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

After a very rainy spring and early summer that have included more than 80 days of flooding along rivers in the St. Louis region, many area residents are still feeling the effects.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl will talk with guests from both Illinois and Missouri about the impacts they’ve been dealing with in their respective communities.

Joining the discussion will be Adam Jones, a fourth-generation farmer on about 900 acres in Missouri, and Herb Simmons, the longtime mayor of East Carondelet, Illinois.

Jones just fought the recent flooding, as about half of his acreage is in the floodplain.

Simmons is the director of St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

