Tuesday: Local Surgeons, Mother Discuss Trauma, Gun Violence Facing Many Children And Families

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Earlier this month, four St. Louis-area children died as a result of guns over the course of just five days.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann will discuss the ongoing violence and related trauma that many children in the region face – as well as resources and ideas for a way forward.

Joining the discussion will be three guests: Erica Jones, who has lost both a 7-year-old godson and an adult daughter to guns in recent years; Dr. Brad W. Warner, the Jessie L. Ternberg MD PhD Distinguished Professor of Pediatric Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine and surgeon in chief at St. Louis Children's Hospital; and Nicole Wilson, pediatric surgery fellow at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

