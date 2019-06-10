 Tuesday: A Look At St. Louis County Council Now That Sam Page Has Ascended To County Executive | St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: A Look At St. Louis County Council Now That Sam Page Has Ascended To County Executive

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

It’s been two months since Sam Page was sworn in as the new county executive replacing Steve Stenger in St. Louis County. On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl will delve into changes that Page, the former St. Louis County Council chairman has made, such as seeking to close a pay gap within county government between men and women and advocating for funding towards police body camerasand in-car cameras.

Joining the discussion will be STLPR reporters Chad Davis and Jason Rosenbaum and politics editor Fred Ehrlich.

Have a question or comment about County Executive Sam Page or what’s next for St. Louis County? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

