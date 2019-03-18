Tuesday: 'Love And Marriage' And Cabaret

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with lifelong St. Louisan Beverly Buck Brennan leading up to her upcoming show “Love and Marriage,” which she describes as “an inside take on long-term relationships – the good, the bad and the outrageously funny.”

The on-air interview will preview Brennan’s cabaret presentation set for Friday evening – an event at the Kranzberg Arts Center that is expected to include songs, stories and humor, drawing on the Great American Songbook as well as musical theater and a variety of classic hits.

New York City-based singer/songwriter Rick Jensen is the musical director and accompanist for Brennan’s show.

Related Event

What: Love and Marriage – Beverly Brennan

When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019

Where: Kranzberg Arts Center (501 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103)

Have a question or comment about the cabaret scene in St. Louis? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Jon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.