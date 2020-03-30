Tuesday: Madam C.J. Walker And Annie Malone, Beyond Their Netflix Closeup

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Sarah Breedlove’s life was the stuff of binge-worthy TV. Born on a cotton plantation to newly freed slaves in 1867, she toiled as a washerwoman in early 20th-century St. Louis before founding a hair-care empire. After selling products for St. Louis hair-care magnate Annie Malone, she launched a line of her own under her married name, Madam C.J. Walker — and became the richest African American woman in the country. At the time of her death, in 1919, Walker had amassed a fortune worth over $7 million in today’s dollars.

It only took 101 years, but now Madam C.J. Walker’s remarkable life has gotten the Hollywood treatment. The Netflix series “Self Made” tells the story of Walker’s rise — and what it portrays as a toxic relationship with Malone, fictionalized as “Addie Monroe.”

But where does Walker’s real life deviate from the Netflix version? And who was the real Annie Malone? On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll explore Walker’s legacy with A’Lelia Bundles, a journalist and former TV executive. As Walker’s great-granddaughter and her biographer, she’s working to set the record straight.

Joining the discussion will be Gwen Moore, the curator of Urban Landscape and Community Identity for the Missouri Historical Society, as well as Brent Legg. Executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Legg will discuss efforts to preserve Walker’s legacy and her summer home, Villa Lewaro, which was designed by the first black architect to be licensed in the state of New York.

