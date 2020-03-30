 Tuesday: Madam C.J. Walker And Annie Malone, Beyond Their Netflix Closeup | St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: Madam C.J. Walker And Annie Malone, Beyond Their Netflix Closeup

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Tuesday.

Sarah Breedlove’s life was the stuff of binge-worthy TV. Born on a cotton plantation to newly freed slaves in 1867, she toiled as a washerwoman in early 20th-century St. Louis before founding a hair-care empire. After selling products for St. Louis hair-care magnate Annie Malone, she launched a line of her own under her married name, Madam C.J. Walker — and became the richest African American woman in the country. At the time of her death, in 1919, Walker had amassed a fortune worth over $7 million in today’s dollars.

It only took 101 years, but now Madam C.J. Walker’s remarkable life has gotten the Hollywood treatment. The Netflix series “Self Made” tells the story of Walker’s rise — and what it portrays as a toxic relationship with Malone, fictionalized as “Addie Monroe.”  

But where does Walker’s real life deviate from the Netflix version? And who was the real Annie Malone? On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll explore Walker’s legacy with A’Lelia Bundles, a journalist and former TV executive. As Walker’s great-granddaughter and her biographer, she’s working to set the record straight

Joining the discussion will be Gwen Moore, the curator of Urban Landscape and Community Identity for the Missouri Historical Society, as well as Brent Legg. Executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Legg will discuss efforts to preserve Walker’s legacy and her summer home, Villa Lewaro, which was designed by the first black architect to be licensed in the state of New York.

Madam C.J. Walker was born Sarah Breedlove. She married at 14, then came to St. Louis at 20, after her first husband died, to join her brothers who worked as barbers.
In 1888, a young, African-American woman left Louisiana to join her brothers in St. Louis.

The future Madam C.J. Walker earned a living by doing laundry, then began selling beauty products. Eventually she founded her own company and went on to become one of the nation’s first black, female millionaires. Warner Brothers is producing a TV series for Netflix about her life.

Walker’s time in St. Louis was transformational, according to her great-great granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles, who wrote the book on which the series is based.

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Dec. 12, 2012 - Many St. Louisans may connect the name Annie Malone with a springtime parade that bears her name but not know about the children’s home named after her and the neighborhood that has contributed to the rich history of the city.

From the 1880s through the 1940s, given the city's financial support of its segregated schools and hospitals, one could say that St. Louis came as close as it could to creating "separate but equal" institutions.

Marquita Farland and her sons (from left) Leondre Clark, 18, and Leondis Clark, 14.
This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: One hundred and twenty five years ago Sarah Newton Cohron and other African-American teachers in the local segregated schools started a campaign to establish the St. Louis Colored Orphans Home.

“We should by all means look into conditions of the Colored orphans of the city,” said Julia Casey, according to the Feb. 23, 1887, minutes of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. “Do, ladies, take some action. … We have left it to others long enough.”