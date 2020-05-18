Tuesday: Meet Alton’s Mysterious Fiddle Assassin

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A masked violinist has been making music while strolling the streets of Alton. There are rumors that she's a ghost from the Mississippi River and that she hasn’t been seen since the 1918 influenza.

She calls herself the Fiddle Assassin, and says her only enemy is the coronavirus.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with the mysterious fiddler about her experience “slaying the virus” and “fighting sadness” by performing on the streets of Alton during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Have you seen the Fiddle Assassin perform? What questions do you have for her? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

