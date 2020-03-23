Tuesday: Meet Luz Maria Henriquez, New ACLU Of Missouri Executive Director

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

One month ago, Luz Maria Henriquez began a new job as executive director of the ACLU of Missouri. And the weeks since have made clear there will be no easing into things. The nation is now in an unprecedented period of economic shutdown and enforced social distancing, even as healthcare workers grapple with a terrifying pandemic.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Henriquez will discuss what she sees as the ACLU’s role during these troubled times. In the last week alone, that’s meant advocating for prisoners and voting rights.

She’ll also discuss her background, which includes growing up as the daughter of undocumented immigrants in California. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, Henriquez worked for a law firm in New York City before moving to St. Louis in 2014. Most recently, she was the managing attorney of the Education Justice Program at Legal Services of Eastern Missouri.

