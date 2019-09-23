 Tuesday: Mini-Medical School Offers Chance To Play Doctor, Understand How Diseases Are Treated | St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: Mini-Medical School Offers Chance To Play Doctor, Understand How Diseases Are Treated

Since 1999, Washington University’s Mini-Medical School has taught students everything from the basics of a checkup to how to repair nerves via microscopic surgery.

There is no homework and there are no tests. These courses are offered simply to help foster a better understanding of the medical field, and anyone with an interest in learning can attend. In fact, students come from all walks of life. The course’s youngest students come from high school, and the oldest student attended class at 96 years old.

Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will learn more about Mini-Medical School by chatting with its director, Dr. Cynthia Wichelman. One of the courses’ presenters, a physician who studies gastrointestinal diseases, will also join the conversation alongside her patient, who lives with a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease.

Related Event

What: Mini-Med I and Mini-Med III courses at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

When: Classes start Tuesday, September 24, and end on November 14, 2019

Where: Washington University School of Medicine (660 S. Euclid Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110-1093)

Have a question or comment about Mini-Medical School? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

