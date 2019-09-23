Tuesday: Mini-Medical School Offers Chance To Understand How Diseases Are Treated

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” on Tuesday at noon. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Since 1999, Washington University’s Mini-Medical School has taught students everything from the basics of a checkup to how to repair nerves via microscopic surgery.

There is no homework and there are no tests. These courses are offered simply to help foster a better understanding of the medical field, and anyone with an interest in learning can attend. In fact, students come from all walks of life. The course’s youngest students come from high school, and the oldest student attended class at 96 years old.

Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will learn more about Mini-Medical School by chatting with its director, Dr. Cynthia Wichelman. One of the courses’ presenters, a physician who studies gastrointestinal diseases, will also join the conversation alongside her patient, who lives with a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease.

What: Mini-Med I and Mini-Med III courses at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

When: Classes start Tuesday, September 24, and end on November 14, 2019

Where: Washington University School of Medicine (660 S. Euclid Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110-1093)

