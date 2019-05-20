Tuesday: More Than 30 Dance Companies, 300 Artists Gather In St. Louis For Spring To Dance

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A three-day-long dance extravaganza gets underway later this week as Spring to Dance takes over the Touhill Performing Arts Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Considered to be Dance St. Louis’ signature festival of the year, this 12th annual event will feature everything from tap and ballet to hip-hop and aerial performances Thursday through Saturday.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Sharon Stevens will lead a conversation about what makes Spring to Dance such a vibrant showcase of dance talent in St. Louis, across the country and beyond.

Joining the discussion will be Christopher Mohnani, managing director of Programs and Community Engagement for Dance St. Louis; Belicia Beck, rehearsal director and company member with MADCO; and Bennyroyce Royon, the New York City-based founder of Bennyroyce Dance.

Related Event

What: 12th Annual Emerson Spring to Dance Festival

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 23-25, 2019

Where: UMSL’s Touhill Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $5-$35, touhill.org

Have a question or comment about the 12th Annual Spring to Dance festival? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and the call screener is Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.