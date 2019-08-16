Tuesday: From Private Homes To Rented Spaces Across St. Louis, Pop-Up Restaurants Enter Food Scene

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The underground pop-up restaurant scene is growing across the nation, and St. Louis is no exception. They’re a way for amateur chefs to experiment with selling their cuisine without the commitment of daily catering and operating from a brick-and-mortar shop.

St. Louis on the Air’s latest Sound Bites segment with Sauce Magazine will explore how and why people start their own pop-ups, and how patrons can find out about them. Joining Tuesday’s program will be Sauce managing editor Heather Hughes – and pop-up owners Chelsie Hellige of Spirit House and Steven Pursley of Ramen x Rui.

Have a question or comment about pop-up restaurants? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.