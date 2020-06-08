Tuesday: Quincy Protesters Affirm That 'Black Lives Matter' In Small-Town Illinois

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Quincy, Illinois, is among the thousands of cities across the country where demonstrations against police brutality have taken place in the past two weeks. Illinois’ Gem City has a population of about 40,000, with nearby Hannibal adding another 17,000.

Radiance Oliver and Michelle Renee Houston are longtime Quincy residents. Their paths never crossed until a week ago, when each took to the streets to raise awareness about police brutality and racism, joining a movement inspired by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Houston initially went by herself to a busy intersection and held a sign that read “Black Lives Matter.” She stood there for about an hour before other members of the community joined her. Coincidentally, Oliver was organizing a demonstration with other residents: Shawn Jones, Tiria Humphrey and Jessica Benton. The two crossed paths and joined forces and combined their efforts that day.

Oliver and Houston will join host Sarah Fenske on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about how their community is reacting to the Black Lives Matter movement and the change they’d like to see happen.

