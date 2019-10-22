Tuesday: Searching For African American Identity Through Genealogical Research

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are ways to listen live.

Growing up in the 1960s, Carolyn Kidd Royal experienced racist incidents that affected her sense of identity for the worse.

“In that mid-’60s timeframe ... you weren’t happy that your skin was brown, that your hair was a little different; and overall, we did not have a sense of pride in our race and in our individual selves. At least, I didn’t,” she said.

But, as the civil rights movement gave way to the Black Power movement, shifts in culture made a difference. Specifically, the 1969 James Brown classic “Say It Loud.”

“I saw myself look so much different in the mirror,” Royal said. “I was proud to be a black person.”

For Royal and others, it can be difficult to formulate a sense of identity, especially when you are marginalized in the country where you were born. It can become especially hard when a search of your own family history goes hand in hand with navigating the realities of slavery.

Daniel Lilienkamp, the reference specialist in history and genealogy at St. Louis County Library, helps people research their ancestral roots. He said that African Americans are one of the hardest groups to do genealogy for.

“There’s a belief that every enslaved person’s name was written down at least once, but the question is where,” Lilienkamp said. “That can be challenging, to track down where those are. You have to know the name of the slave owner, and then you have to research them. In many cases, an African American researcher will end up knowing more about the slave-owning family than that family’s descendants know.”

Royal still has a ways to go with her genealogical research, but what she has discovered so far has helped her form her own sense of identity. And with the advent and accessibility of DNA testing, Royal discovered that she has ancestral ties in West and Central Africa. So, she decided to make a pilgrimage to Ghana.

“I just wanted to get closer and closer to my heritage, my original heritage, so that I feel a connection,” she said.

Royal also hopes to go to Cameroon within the near future.

“And I know when I go to Cameroon ... I’ll walk around and see people looking just like me … I will see me everywhere I go,” she said. “I think that’s what all this research is going to do: It’s going to give me that ultimate connection. When I finally hit the African in all of my genealogy, I’m just going to be dancing all over the place.”

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we'll hear from St. Louisans who have become deeply embedded in the process of researching their family’s genealogy. Joining the discussion will be Bernice Hartfield and Sarah Cato of the Association of African American Researchers of St. Louis, as well as Jim Vincent of the St. Louis African American History and Genealogy Society.

