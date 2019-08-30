Tuesday: Shakespeare in the Streets Shakes Up 'As You Like It'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

All the world’s a stage, Shakespeare instructed us in his beloved romantic comedy “As You Like It.” And in its new production of that very show, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis plans to put that to the test in both the streets of Pagedale, Missouri, and the farmland of Calhoun County, Illinois. Its remix of the classic play, titled “Love at the River’s Edge,” transports audience members across the Mississippi River to examine the urban and rural divide.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss this new production, which kicks off September 13 as part of the Shakespeare in the Streets initiative. Joining the discussion will be executive producer Tom Ridgely and director Kathryn Bentley.

What: “Love at the River’s Edge”

When: September 13 and 14, 2019, 7 p.m.

Where: The intersection of Page & Ferguson in St. Louis, MO 63133

