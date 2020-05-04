 Tuesday: St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann On Reopening Amid Pandemic | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann On Reopening Amid Pandemic

By 1 hour ago

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Charles County reopened on May 4, in line with Gov. Mike Parson's plan for the state. County Executive Steve Ehlmann will be a guest on Tuesday's 'St. Louis on the Air.'
Credit Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Even as most of the St. Louis area remains closed for business due to the coronavirus pandemic, St. Charles County — Missouri’s third-most populous county — followed Gov. Mike Parson’s lead and reopened its economy May 4.

The county still requires people to stay six feet apart, with an exception for family members and those performing job duties that require close contact, such as salons and tattoo parlors. Extra precautions are required for businesses where close contact is necessary.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann about how the county has approached reopening. St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jason Rosenbaum will join after the conversation with Ehlmann.

What questions do you have about reopening the economy? Do you plan to venture out more now that stay-at-home orders are lifted in some areas? What do you think it will take to safely reopen our region? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Steve Ehlmann
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

St. Charles County Businesses Look For Ways To Open, Adapt Amid Pandemic

By Kayla Drake Apr 29, 2020
Salt + Smoke's patio view on Main Street, St. Charles. The restaurant's owner Tom Schmidt said switching to curbside carryout, he's seen the lively spot turn into a "ghost town."
Salt + Smoke

Salon shears will snip and restaurant kitchen grills will sizzle next week in St. Charles County, but business owners say that even with their doors open they’re unsure when customers will feel safe enough to return.

Wentzville salon owner Toni Peanick said she’s changed her entire business model and cleaning routine in order to reopen Monday. 

That’s the day after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s statewide stay-at-home order expires. St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said Tuesday that his county would follow the governor’s plans to reopen the economy. 

Politically Speaking: St. Charles County Executive Ehlmann Talks Coronavirus Response

By Apr 7, 2020
Steve Ehlmann
Photo Courtesy of St. Charles County

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and the county’s public health director, Demetrius Cianci Chapman, talked about efforts to fight the coronavirus on the latest episode of the Politically Speaking podcast. 

Ehlmann, a Republican, has been the leader of St. Charles County since 2007. 