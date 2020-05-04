Tuesday: St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann On Reopening Amid Pandemic

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Even as most of the St. Louis area remains closed for business due to the coronavirus pandemic, St. Charles County — Missouri’s third-most populous county — followed Gov. Mike Parson’s lead and reopened its economy May 4.

The county still requires people to stay six feet apart, with an exception for family members and those performing job duties that require close contact, such as salons and tattoo parlors. Extra precautions are required for businesses where close contact is necessary.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann about how the county has approached reopening. St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jason Rosenbaum will join after the conversation with Ehlmann.

