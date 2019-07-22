Tuesday: St. Louis County Obscures Euthanasia Rate Via ‘Paperwork Magic’

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center was once celebrated for lowering its euthanasia rate, but a recent audit found that the rate was only lowered after the shelter implemented the practice of labeling the “owner requested euthanasia” check box as simply “ORE” on animal surrender forms.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Jeremy D. Goodwin will talk with Danny Wicentowski, who has been covering this story as a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.

