Tuesday: St. Louis Dancer Brings Swing To The Living Room

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Christian Frommelt started swing dancing in 2007 and his hobby turned into a full-time job in 2014. With the coronavirus outbreak, he’s had to find a new way to reach audiences around the St. Louis area while practicing social distancing.

From the 1920s to the 1940s, Frommelt says dancing was a way for people to feel a release during tough times. With the COVID-19 outbreak today, dancers are missing out on that release.

As a result, Frommelt felt the need to create something that made him accountable to other dancers and that helps him remain active in the St. Louis dance scene. He did just that by hosting his first-ever online class on the St. Louis Swing Dance Facebook page on March 25.

Frommelt’s style of dancing is rooted in the jazz and swing eras of the early to mid 1900s, and his influences take the form of dancing styles such as the Lindy Hop dance, an eight and six count dance that also borrows footwork from the Charleston and tap dancing.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air host Sarah Fenske will talk to Frommelt about the abrupt transition to live-streaming dance courses, what this means for the future of the St. Louis dance scene and the history of dance culture in the early 1900s.

Do you enjoy dancing? Have you found an alternate outlet for the hobby in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.