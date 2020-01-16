 Tuesday: St. Louis' Wild Prohibition Years | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: St. Louis' Wild Prohibition Years

By 1 hour ago

Enforcement of the prohibition of alcohol in the U.S. started on January 17, 1920.
Credit Chrissy Polcino | Flickr

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are several ways you can listen live.

The 18th Amendment of the United States Constitution established the prohibition of alcohol in the U.S. Enforcement of the new law started on January 17, 1920.

Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air, we’ll recognize the 100th anniversary of Prohibition by diving into St. Louis’ rich Prohibition-era history.

Sarah Fenske will sit down for a conversation with local author and historian Cameron Collins, who writes about St. Louis on “Distilled History,” a St. Louis history and drinking blog; Tracy Lauer, an archivist at Anheuser-Busch; and Sean Rost, an oral historian for the State Historical Society of Missouri and the Missouri Humanities Council.

They’ll describe the time robbers siphoned off 3,000 barrels of whiskey from the Jack Daniels distillery, replacing them with vinegar in the middle of the night. We’ll learn how Anheuser-Busch survived more than a decade of a nationwide ban on alcoholic beverages. And, we’ll recall the tale of a 1922 New Year’s Eve party at the Chase Hotel when an enforcement raid led to plates being thrown, shots being fired and pandemonium spilling out onto Lindell Boulevard. 

Related Event

What: Bathtub Gin and Bootleggers: St. Louis' Wild Prohibition Years (SOLD OUT)

When: Friday, January 17, 2020 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Where: The Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust St., St. Louis, MO 63103)

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Prohibition
Drinking
Alcohol
Anheuser-Busch
Missouri Historical Society
Missouri Humanities Council
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

How Low- And No-Proof Cocktails Are Stirring/Shaking A Drinking Revolution

By Jan 10, 2020
January 6, 2020 Dave Greteman
Emily Woodbury | St. Louis Public Radio

Getting drunk at dinner is sooo 2010. Some of the area’s most buzz-worthy bars are now focused on drinks that won’t get you buzzed. That includes Elmwood.

At this one-year-old Maplewood hotspot, the roster of booze-free cocktails (called “zero proof”) is just as interesting and complex as that of their liquor-fueled cousins. The restaurant is also serving drinks it calls “low proof,” offering a taste of spirits without condemning you to a raging headache the next morning.

Two Physicians, Two Different Takes On Medical Marijuana

By Jan 10, 2020
Dr. Mai Vo (left) and Dr. Mimi Vo (right) are physicians with different takes on Missouri's new medical cannabis law. They are also sisters.
EMILY WOODBURY | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

Thousands of Missouri residents have received certification cards for medical marijuana, and dispensaries are gearing up to begin sales of the product later this year, likely in the spring. 

Physicians have the ability to prescribe medical marijuana to patients via the state’s certification form, although they are not obligated to do so.

On Friday's St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske spoke with two physicians, who are also sisters, to get a sense of why they react differently when patients request their signatures on medical marijuana certification forms.

Q&A: St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden On Violence Prevention In 2020

By Jan 9, 2020
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden says the strategy of directing more police attention and resources to specific areas is working to curb violence in the city.
EMILY WOODBURY | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

Thursday on St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden defended his crime-fighting strategy in the north St. Louis area known as “Hayden’s Rectangle.”