Tuesday: Tracking COVID-19 Cases By ZIP Code Highlights Inequity In St. Louis Region

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are several ways you can listen live.

On April 8, St. Louis Health Director Dr. Fred Echols brought attention to the fact that, at that point, all 12 people who died of COVID-19 in St. Louis were African American. This echoes what other cities are experiencing in treating COVID-19 patients — there are racial disparities in who is more at risk of a COVID-19 diagnosis due to longstanding socioeconomic factors that have disproportionately affected black Americans.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk with a researcher who looked into COVID-19 case counts in ZIP codes across the St. Louis region. Because of deep-rooted inequities in the region, “COVID-19 has the potential to be particularly devastating in St. Louis,” writes Michal Grinstein-Weiss of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.

Dr. Laurie Punch, who is working in Christian Hospital Northeast’s ICU, will join the discussion as well to share what she has witnessed while treating patients in north St. Louis County.

Have a question or comment about the inequities brought to light by COVID-19? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr, and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.