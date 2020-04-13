 Tuesday: Tracking COVID-19 Cases By ZIP Code Highlights Inequity In St. Louis Region | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: Tracking COVID-19 Cases By ZIP Code Highlights Inequity In St. Louis Region

By 27 minutes ago

Credit St. Louis on the Air

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are several ways you can listen live.

On April 8, St. Louis Health Director Dr. Fred Echols brought attention to the fact that, at that point, all 12 people who died of COVID-19 in St. Louis were African American. This echoes what other cities are experiencing in treating COVID-19 patients — there are racial disparities in who is more at risk of a COVID-19 diagnosis due to longstanding socioeconomic factors that have disproportionately affected black Americans.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk with a researcher who looked into COVID-19 case counts in ZIP codes across the St. Louis region. Because of deep-rooted inequities in the region, “COVID-19 has the potential to be particularly devastating in St. Louis,” writes Michal Grinstein-Weiss of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis. 

Dr. Laurie Punch, who is working in Christian Hospital Northeast’s ICU, will join the discussion as well to share what she has witnessed while treating patients in north St. Louis County.

Have a question or comment about the inequities brought to light by COVID-19? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr, and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
COVID-19
inequity
Racial Inequities
coronavirus
North St. Louis
North St. Louis County
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

St. Louis Is No Exception. COVID-19 Reveals The Inequities In Health Care Here

By 10 hours ago
Affinia Healthcare's staff and nurses take a moment for prayer before the first day of testing at their Biddle Street location on April 2.
Kendra Holmes

Alderwoman Pam Boyd, D-27th Ward, recognized the need for coronavirus testing stations in north St. Louis at the beginning of March. 

In meetings with local officials and fellow aldermen, Boyd found the city was on alert but seemed unaware of the impact coronavirus would have on the region. Specifically, Boyd sensed predominantly black north St. Louis would be forgotten in the city’s COVID-19 preparations. 

'Nowhere To Go': Some Missouri Renters Still Being Evicted During Pandemic

By Apr 10, 2020
"It makes me feel really alone in this world," said Christine Rudolph, a few days after being evicted from her home in Jefferson City. Missouri tenants facing eviction are unsure how to follow a stay-at-home order when they no longer have a home to go to.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Christine Rudolph woke up last week to an eviction notice taped on her front door. 

Three days later, she and her 15-year-old daughter were forced to leave their home in Jefferson County. 

“I can't even believe it, especially when we’re on a stay-at-home order,” Rudolph said, her voice breaking. “I'm just beside myself.”

St. Louis has temporarily halted evictions during the coronavirus outbreak, but in other parts of Missouri, landlords are still allowed to evict their tenants. Despite statewide orders to remain at home, some recently evicted residents are now living on the streets or in their cars, unsure how to stay safe in the midst of a pandemic.