Tuesday: Training Missouri's Workforce For The Post-Pandemic Era

More than 260,000 Missourians filed claims showing they were unemployed as of May 2. It’s a staggering number, and it’s likely only to grow.

For Jeff Mazur, executive director of the tech training nonprofit LaunchCode, the numbers are a wakeup call. In his view, workforce training programs have long failed to keep up with the realities of the modern workplace.

Mazur believes that’s particularly true for government agencies dealing with workforce development. For too long, he says, funding for job training and development (largely through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program) has been used in ways that are out of line with current economic realities. With so many workers suddenly facing changed circumstances, the need for innovation has become much more urgent.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Mazur and state Senator Brian Williams (D-Ferguson) will discuss some of the challenges likely to face St. Louis-area workers once the pandemic ends — and what it will take to meet them where they’re at in a changed world.

