Tuesday: U.S. District Court Orders Missouri Parole Board To Change Parole Process for Juveniles

A U.S. District Court recently ruled that the Missouri Parole Board has been violating the U.S. and Missouri constitutions in its handling of cases involving juvenile offenders.

Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with the director of the MacArthur Justice Center, Amy Breihan, about the ways she feels the parole board has failed to comply with state and federal law in its handling of cases involving young people who were originally given mandatory life sentences without parole.

Do you believe that "children who commit even heinous crimes are capable of change”? That was the central idea that came out of the 2012 U.S. Supreme Court case Miller v. Alabama, which banned mandatory life without parole prison terms for children.

