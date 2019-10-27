Tuesday: What's Driving The Proliferation Of Golf Carts In Soulard And Beyond

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Golf carts have long been transcending the fairways, clubs and expensive sporting equipment they evoke. In St. Louis, they’re somewhat synonymous with Soulard, where many residents use the vehicles for everyday purposes around the neighborhood — and the carts have become a common sight in some other St. Louis areas as well.

“I’ve definitely noticed over the last 10 years the golf cart movement spreading out into other parts of the city,” St. Louis Alderwoman Dan Guenther (D-9th Ward) said Friday evening while attending the neighborhood’s annual Halloween golf cart parade.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will take a look at golf cart trends in the region and hear from local golf cart owners as well as people with questions about the carts. Joining her in studio for the conversation will be St. Louis transportation planner Scott Ogilvie and Midwest Golf Car manager and mechanic Kurt Hagen.

Do you own a golf cart? What convinced you to invest in one? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.