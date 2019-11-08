Tuesday: Working In Madagascar, St. Louis Scientists Hope To Help Both People And Planet

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For nearly three decades, the Whitney R. Harris World Ecology Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis has bestowed its World Ecology Award on prominent biodiversity-minded individuals ranging from John Denver to E.O. Wilson. But this year the center is instead honoring a pair of world-class local institutions — the Missouri Botanical Garden and the St. Louis Zoo — for their critical research and conservation work in Madagascar.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with the center’s interim director, Patty Parker, and with a Malagasy scientist, Fidisoa Rasambainarivo, who is flying to St. Louis to speak at an upcoming gala where the zoo and garden are being honored.

Parker is the Des Lee Professor of Zoological Studies at UMSL. Rasambainarivoa, who trained at UMSL and collaborates in Madagascar with St. Louis Zoo scientists, is now a postdoctoral fellow at Princeton University.

The conversation will also include comments from zoo and garden representatives about what’s driving their efforts across the globe.

Related Event

What: The 23rd World Ecology Award Gala

When: 6 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019

Where: Touhill Performing Arts Center at UMSL (1 University Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63121)

