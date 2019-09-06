Turmeric And Utah Station Are Sauce's Picks For New St. Louis Restaurants To Try This September

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske checked in with the team at Sauce Magazine to discuss the latest restaurant additions — as well as upcoming concepts and some closings — within the St. Louis region’s food and beverage community.

Joining her for the discussion were Catherine Klene and Meera Nagarajan, managing editor and art director, respectively.

The magazine's two picks for new restaurants to try this month are Turmeric (6679 Delmar Blvd., University City, MO, 63130) and Utah Station (1956 Utah St., St. Louis, MO, 63118).

Klene and Nagarajan also talked up several other developments in the local restaurant scene, including new ownership — and a new concept — for Winslow's Home. The popular University City spot will close sometime in mid-October and re-open as Winslow's Table.

A new restaurant is set to open later this year along the edge of Clayton and U City: Original J's Tex-Mex Barbecue. It will be the latest among several local restaurants that husband-and-wife duo Mike and Liz Randolph have launched.

In the Grove neighborhood, Grace Meat + Three will soon be opening a late-night walk-up window concept, Grace Chicken + Fish.

Listen to the discussion:

