Turmoil At KDHX: Allegations Of Discrimination, Harassment And Financial Troubles

KDHX leadership is under fire.

Within the past few weeks, an attorney delivered two anonymous letters to the community radio station's board. The letters contained allegations of a hostile work environment for African Americans and financial mismanagement by the station’s leadership.

The letters also called for the ouster of Executive Director Kelly Wells and the radio station’s board of directors.

“These claims are necessary when employees who question strategies, finances, and benefits are terminated without just cause or documentation,” stated one of the letters obtained by St. Louis Public Radio. “They are necessary when the (executive director) has the board wrapped around their finger and publicly slanders anyone who expresses concern.”

Upon receiving the letter, the board hired an attorney to investigate the allegations. That investigation did not substantiate the claims, said KDHX board President Paul Dever.

These allegations come at a time of financial strain at the community radio station. It’s not the first time KDHX has grappled with fiscal issues. Five years ago, the station lapsed in its payroll taxes, and employees often were not paid on time. Wells took over as executive director after Beverly Hacker left the station in 2015 after 17 years in the leadership role. Wells said the racial and sexual harassment allegations that are circulating now could hurt the station’s ability to raise money.

“Unsubstantiated, anonymous complaints” could damage the station’s relationships with donors, creditors and grantors, Wells said. What’s more, the allegations “deprive the organization of the possibility of the opportunity to have constructive conversations, increase understanding and to arrive at constructive solutions. They add to our fragility.”

With a small, paid staff managing more than 150 volunteers, Wells acts as the station’s executive director, as well as its human resources manager.

Allegations of bad behavior and racial strife

One of the incidents described in the first anonymous letter involves Alonzo Townsend, the station’s former engagement experience coordinator, and Jennifer Dunn Stewart, the chief engagement officer who resigned Thursday. Her resignation had nothing to do with the anonymous complaints, Wells said, but was a personal decision.

Townsend recalled a time when he was trying to work out scheduling and training issues with Dunn Stewart when, suddenly, she accused him of yelling at her, he said.

“At some point, she said I was being verbally abusive,” Townsend said.

A colleague stepped in and said Townsend was neither yelling nor being abusive. An African American, Townsend said he became upset when he was accused of being abusive to a colleague, a white female.

“I was in and a part of multiple situations during my tenure that shouldn’t have happened, particularly one that could have greatly impacted my personal and professional career going forward,” he said. “Fortunately, another fellow KDHX employee at that time was present for, involved in, and vouched for my defense.”

Attempts to reach Dunn Stewart for comment were unsuccessful.

'The buck stops with the person who waves the wand and, unfortunately, that person is Kelly Wells.' -Alonzo Townsend

Townsend wouldn't say if he wrote one of the anonymous letters, but he was also the subject of another event described in them. Townsend alleged Wells kissed him after a show at The Stage at KDHX. Townsend called the contact inappropriate and said it made him uncomfortable, but the only person to report the incident to was Wells.

“The buck stops with the person who waves the wand and, unfortunately, that person is Kelly Wells,” he said. Wells denied this incident occured.

Wells fired Townsend in March. He said in an interview Friday that none of the investigators talked to him regarding the allegations made in the letters.

Despite his bad experience working at the station, Townsend said he respects the organization’s mission to be a radio station for the whole community.

“I love KDHX and everything they represent. This station was built on the backs of legends,” Townsend said.

Townsend isn’t the only African American at KDHX to report a hostile work environment.

Darian Wigfall, who began at the station as a volunteer, worked as the engagement event coordinator. Eventually, he said, Wells asked him to host a jazz and hip-hop show he later called “The Bridge.”

Wigfall said he and another man went into the studio to prepare for the show. In the studio, a “Black Lives Matter” sign had been defaced, causing it to read “Black Lies Matter.”

Wigfall told Wells about the sign and asked for diversity training. It didn’t happen for almost a year, he said.

Station leadership held a different professional development meeting just before Wigfall was fired in October 2018. Only people of color were invited, Wigfall said. The topics involved accountability, transparency and trustworthiness.

“I want the station to keep going, but the current leadership is running it into the ground,” Wigfall said.

Diversifying staff and programming

Part of the problem, some former employees contend, is a lack of diversity in the station’s management. Wells said she wants to make the staff more diverse. And with Dunn Stewart’s departure, there’s a vacancy.

“This work is hard. It’s painful. But it is something we must do,” Wells said.

Wells had that chance for years, Townsend said, with a talented, passionate diverse staff.

Board President Dever said the board told employees that if they had complaints about the working conditions, they should bring them to the board so it could investigate and discipline if necessary.

Asking former employees to come before the board to air their grievances in front of Wells just wasn’t a good idea, said Saylor Surkamp, the employee who intervened on Townsend’s behalf during the encounter with Dunn Stewart. Twelve people, including Surkamp, have been fired in the past year, she said.

'For every one message I receive calling for diversifying programming, I get 10 messages complaining that we've added hip-hop.' -Kelly Wells

Surkamp said Wells should be relieved of her duties. That would give the station a fresh start and allow it to start rebuilding.

“Kelly [Wells] needs to go. There’s been too much hurt and damage that she has caused,” Surkamp said. “How the station goes forward, that’s something the station and the community should figure out together.”

Getting the KDHX community to engage with diverse programming is a challenge, Wells said.

"For every one message I receive calling for diversifying programming, I get 10 messages complaining that we’ve added hip-hop shows," she said. "I wish change were easier to implement, but I’m prepared to do whatever it takes."

Of the station's 102 shows, seven list hip-hop among the genres they play. KDHX currently has three shows that focus exclusively on hip-hop, according to the station’s show schedule.

Wells said she enlisted the help of diversity and inclusion organizations to recruit more minorities to the staff. The station will begin diversity and inclusion training for the leadership team, she said. Also, the programming committee was restructured to create more musical diversity.

The station will rewrite its anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policies. It will now apply to both staff and volunteers, Wells said. Disc jockeys must sign off on the new policies before September to stay on the air.

Financial woes and building issues

The station is taking in less money than it pays out. Burdened with debt from the purchase and renovation of the Larry J. Weir Building at Grand Center in 2010, KDHX is more than $3 million in the hole.

The debt is mostly owed to friendly donors, Wells and Dever said. The board has been in contact with them to explain the station’s financial position. Accounts payable are current. Debt has been paid down, they said.

In addition to the mortgage, equipment and remodeling costs, the bills include upkeep and maintenance on the building, including fixing a leaking roof.

Wigfall said the roof at the Larry J. Weir Building on Washington Avenue leaks constantly. The moisture was damaging to the equipment, Wigfall said, and dangerous for the people performing. A leak would be patched up, Wigfall said, but the next time it rained, there would be another leak.

Wells said the roof has been fixed. Wells said the station after several attempts found the right contractor, who identified the problem and remedied it.

Dever and Wells plan to continue their work both on the radio and in the community.

Dever and Wells plan to “tear the station down to the studs” and begin rebuilding both the programming and finances with Wells at the helm, they said.

The anonymous letters' call to scrap the radio’s entire staff and board are irresponsible, Dever said, especially when the finances are so precarious. Ousting the station’s leadership, as called for by some of the former employees, would cause more instability, he said.

“That would lead to disaster,” Dever said.

But dismissing complaints to disgruntled employees because it could impact potential financial support is simplistic, Townsend and Wigfall said.

“That’s an easy thing to go to,” Townsend said. “But this is how I blow smoke through that. How did it get to that point? You never did anything to make the foundation more solid.”

Lindsay Toler contributed reporting to this story.

