Two Florissant Police Officers Won’t Be Charged After A Detective Hit A Man With His Car

  • Protesters crowded outside the Florissant Police Department on Tuesday evening holding signs and chanting, as they have for weeks.
    Provided by Tony Rice

Updated at 5:30 p.m. with no charges against other officers

The St. Charles County prosecutor will not charge two Florissant police officers who were with a detective who ran over a man with his car.

Earlier this month, St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar charged former Florissant detective Joshua Smith with first-degree assault. He was the driver of an unmarked police car that ran over a man earlier this month.

Lohmar said in a statement Wednesday that the two officers were “cleared of any wrongdoing, and no criminal charges will be filed against them arising out of this matter.” He declined to comment further.

Protesters have been gathering in front of the Florissant Police Station demanding that the two officers be fired. Florissant Police Department officials have said the two men were suspended with pay.

Another protest outside the police station is planned for Wednesday night.

Here is our original story from June 23

More than 100 protesters gathered outside the Florissant Police Department on Tuesday evening, calling for the conviction of former officer Joshua Smith. 

He was fired from the police department and charged last week with first-degree assault after officials said he intentionally hit a man he was chasing with his unmarked police vehicle earlier this month.

Protesters chanted and held signs reading “convict Joshua Smith,” “police accountability now” and “who do you protect?” Some people repainted the words “Black Lives Matter” on North Lindbergh Boulevard, in front of the police department. The city’s streets department painted over the original earlier this week.

Protesters on Tuesday evening repainted the words "Black Lives Matter" on North Lindbergh Boulevard outside the Florissant Police Department.
Credit Provided by Tony Rice

One protester caused a stir in the crowd around 8 p.m. when he accidentally shot himself in the foot with a long rifle he was carrying while walking near police. 

In a statement, the department said: “After the firearm discharged our officers immediately rendered aid to the victim. This protester suffered a non-life threatening injury to his right foot and has been transported to a local hospital. No officers fired any shots.”

The department did not release the man’s name or say whether he was arrested. Spokesman Steve Michael said, “It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Protesters have gathered outside the police department for several weeks. 

They are also calling for the two officers who were in the car with Smith during the incident to be fired. Florissant Police Chief Timothy Fagan last week said they have been suspended with pay.

Protesters In Florissant Vow To Keep Coming Back, After A Weekend of Conflict With Police

By Jun 22, 2020
Protesters on Lindbergh Boulevard decry police brutality as they shout at Florissant police on June 21, 2020.
Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

Protesters angry at police use of force returned to Florissant on Sunday to again call for change and insist that they will not rest until police officers who harm people are held accountable.

Dozens of people gathered along Lindbergh Boulevard to decry police brutality in front of the Florissant Police Department, where some again attempted to paint “Black Lives Matter” after their earlier work had twice been painted over with blue paint by people who support police.

After protesters chalked the lines for the words, a police officer ordered them off the street. When they tried to paint the letters, police in riot gear pushed the crowd back and then arrested two people, who onlookers said were not among the painters. Police confiscated paint and brushes, returned later to order protesters to leave and arrested two others.

Protesters, Florissant Police Have Another Tense Night

By & Jun 21, 2020

Protesters against police brutality again took to the streets near the Florissant Police Department on Saturday, as tensions again flared between demonstrators and police.

Florissant police in riot gear shouted at protesters to “move back,” and called the gathering an unlawful assembly.

The crowd grew late Saturday as people angry at how police forcefully stopped the previous day's protest took to social media to urge others to come to Florissant.

Fired Florissant Police Officer Charged With First-Degree Assault

By Jun 17, 2020
Florissant Police Department Chief Timothy Fagan and St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announce charges against a now-fired Florissant police officer. June 17, 2020
Bill Greenblatt | UPI

A now-fired Florissant police officer has been charged with first-degree assault after officials said he drove his unmarked police vehicle into a man earlier this month.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar also charged former officer Joshua Smith with assault in the fourth degree and armed criminal action. Lohmar took over the case after the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office cited a conflict of interest.

“This is a case where we have had these situations before where a police officer was not involved but where someone used a vehicle as a weapon,” Lohmar said Wednesday. “In those circumstances we’ve always charged it with assault first degree and armed criminal action.”