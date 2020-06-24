Two Florissant Police Officers Won’t Be Charged After A Detective Hit A Man With His Car

Updated at 5:30 p.m. with no charges against other officers

The St. Charles County prosecutor will not charge two Florissant police officers who were with a detective who ran over a man with his car.

Earlier this month, St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar charged former Florissant detective Joshua Smith with first-degree assault. He was the driver of an unmarked police car that ran over a man earlier this month.

Lohmar said in a statement Wednesday that the two officers were “cleared of any wrongdoing, and no criminal charges will be filed against them arising out of this matter.” He declined to comment further.

Protesters have been gathering in front of the Florissant Police Station demanding that the two officers be fired. Florissant Police Department officials have said the two men were suspended with pay.

Another protest outside the police station is planned for Wednesday night.

Here is our original story from June 23

More than 100 protesters gathered outside the Florissant Police Department on Tuesday evening, calling for the conviction of former officer Joshua Smith.

He was fired from the police department and charged last week with first-degree assault after officials said he intentionally hit a man he was chasing with his unmarked police vehicle earlier this month.

Protesters chanted and held signs reading “convict Joshua Smith,” “police accountability now” and “who do you protect?” Some people repainted the words “Black Lives Matter” on North Lindbergh Boulevard, in front of the police department. The city’s streets department painted over the original earlier this week.

One protester caused a stir in the crowd around 8 p.m. when he accidentally shot himself in the foot with a long rifle he was carrying while walking near police.

In a statement, the department said: “After the firearm discharged our officers immediately rendered aid to the victim. This protester suffered a non-life threatening injury to his right foot and has been transported to a local hospital. No officers fired any shots.”

The department did not release the man’s name or say whether he was arrested. Spokesman Steve Michael said, “It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Protesters have gathered outside the police department for several weeks.

They are also calling for the two officers who were in the car with Smith during the incident to be fired. Florissant Police Chief Timothy Fagan last week said they have been suspended with pay.

Follow Corinne on Twitter: @corinnesusan

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org