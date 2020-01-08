 'Two Trains Running' Brings August Wilson Back To The Black Rep | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

'Two Trains Running' Brings August Wilson Back To The Black Rep

By & Jan 8, 2020
  • Ron Himes (left) is the founder of the Black Rep, and Ed Smith (right) is the director for the Black Rep's production of
    Ron Himes (left) is the founder of the Black Rep, and Ed Smith (right) is the director for the Black Rep's production of "Two Trains Running."
    Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

In a series of 10 plays, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson chronicled the black experience in 20th-century America. The plays are collectively known as the "Century Cycle,” with each play set in a different decade — nine of them in the same Pittsburgh neighborhood in which Wilson grew up.

As St. Louis’ premier black theater company since 1976, the Black Rep has a long history of performing Wilson’s plays. In fact, it was only the third company in the U.S. to complete the cycle.

“I think we started the cycle in 1988, and we completed the cycle in 2003,” said the Black Rep’s founder, Ron Himes. “We’re now going through it a second time, but this time, we’re going through in chronological order.”

Wilson didn’t write the "Century Cycle" plays in chronological order. 

“The last two that he wrote were the bookends,” Himes said. “He wrote ‘Gem of the Ocean,’ which is set in the 1900s, and then ‘Radio Golf’ was the final one, which is the 1990s.”

While most of Wilson’s plays are set in Pittsburgh, Himes said the themes are universal.

The Black Rep's cast members for "Two Trains Running" give the script a first table read.
Credit The Black Rep

“I think that it gives us an overview of a century of the African American experience in Pittsburgh specifically, but in America in a bigger view, so that we can see how African Americans have progressed, how much change has happened, and how, in some instances, things have stayed the same,” he continued.

This weekend, the company will be honored for its completion of the cycle by Christopher Rawson of the Pittsburgh Gazette. And it will also mount the "Century Cycle" play set in the 1960s. “Two Trains Running” tells the story of regulars at a Pittsburgh diner grappling with the civil rights movement, eminent domain and the threat of an urban renewal program that will change their neighborhood. 

“One of the major issues of the play is gentrification. There is a move by the city to begin gentrifying [Pittsburgh's] Hill District,” Himes said. “What does gentrification mean to an African American community? It means that they are about to be displaced. It means that they are dispensable. It means that the city can come in and take all of the property and eliminate a community.”

Himes said he sees a connection between 1969 Pittsburgh and St. Louis during the 1960s, as well as what's happened since then.

“If we look at history here in St. Louis, very few people know anything about Mill Creek Valley. Pretty soon people will know very little about the Ville, if we don’t continue to keep the history of the Ville alive and rebuild the institutions that are there,” he said.

The production stars Broadway actor James A. Williams and will also feature Himes in a supporting role.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske spoke with Himes as well as the director for the Black Rep’s production of “Two Trains Running,” Ed Smith.

Listen to their conversation:

Related Event
What: "Two Trains Running"
When: Jan. 8-26, 2020
Where: Edison Theatre at Washington University (6465 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105)

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr, and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
The Black Rep
Ron Himes
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Black Rep founder seeking 'drum major' to keep company marching

By Dec 28, 2011

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Dec. 28, 2011 - In high school, Ron Himes focused on basketball, only stumbling into theater in college. So it's no surprise he should use sports and marching-band metaphors when talking about the financial woes of the St. Louis Black Repertory Company he founded 35 years ago.

Obituary: Beloved St. Louis Stage Veteran Linda Kennedy Dies At 68

By Kenya Vaughn | St. Louis American Aug 16, 2019
Linda Kennedy in 2013
File photo | Erin Williams

Linda Alton Randall Kennedy, a staple of the St. Louis theater scene for more than four decades, passed away this morning (Friday, August 16) after a battle with cancer.

Her son Terell Randall Sr. confirmed her passing via Facebook. She was 68.

“With a heavy heart, I am sorry to have to say that my mother Linda Kennedy now has her wings,” Randall said.

She was perhaps best known as an actress but contributed to the St. Louis theater scene in nearly every capacity – including director, consultant, coach, stage manager and even costume designer.

Black Rep's Ron Himes: The show will go on after loss of Grandel

By Aug 7, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Aug. 7, 2013 - Much is unknown about the Black Rep’s future after losing its Grandel Theater home at the close of the troupe’s 36th year. But one thing’s for certain, according to Black Rep founder Ron Himes.

“We will have a 37th season,” Himes said.