University of Missouri System Could Lose Up To $180 Million In Pandemic, Prompting Cuts

This is a breaking news story. This post will be updated.

The economic fallout from COVID-19 could cost the University of Missouri System up to $180 million.

On Tuesday, UM System President Mun Choi announced he would take a 10% pay cut, as would chancellors, cabinet members and many other senior administrators.

“We must plan for severe financial challenges for the next 60-90 days, with forward-looking realism about potential longer term impacts,” Choi wrote in an email to faculty and staff at all four UM campuses.

Along with Choi, the chancellors of the other three state universities — UMKC, UMSL and Missouri S&T in Rolla — all signed the letter.

Choi added that “contingency plans” would be made for cuts of up to 15%, which could look like “layoffs, unpaid leaves, restructuring and strict cost containment measures.”

As of Sunday, some university employees who cannot work from home were already taking unpaid leave. After campuses closed in March, the UM System refunded students about $25 million for room and board.

A town hall for faculty and staff at the University of Missouri-Columbia is planned for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

