'Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation' IMAX Film Takes Viewers Up Close To Nature's Dangerous Wonder

Producer and director Michael Dalton-Smith’s early passion for volcanoes has followed him throughout his career. It’s led to his production of various natural history programs on them that have aired on the Smithsonian, National Geographic and Discovery channels.

His film “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation” – now showing at the St. Louis Science Center through July 28 – takes viewers on an IMAX adventure to the boiling lava lakes of the world, grasslands and the depths of the oceans, all where volcanoes help shape vibrant ecosystems.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, producer Lara Hamdan talked with Dalton-Smith about his interest in volcanoes, the theory of how they developed billions of years ago and what it’s really like getting up close to a boiling lava lake.

The film’s opening day also coincides with the science center’s special reveal of “Pompeii: The Exhibition,” which will be on view through Nov. 3.

The exhibit explores the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, which was buried under volcanic ash after a nearby volcano erupted. The show includes more than 150 artifacts on loan from the Naples museum.

Listen to the full discussion:

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and the call screener is Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.