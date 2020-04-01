 Wake Up To Politics Host Gabe Fleisher Wins Horace Mann Friend Of Education Award | St. Louis Public Radio
Wake Up To Politics

Wake Up To Politics Host Gabe Fleisher Wins Horace Mann Friend Of Education Award

By & Tomi Delp 44 minutes ago
  • Gabe Fleisher is the host of Wake Up To Politics, a new podcast from St. Louis Public Radio.
    Wake Up to Politics host Gabe Fleisher at the microphone.
    DAVID KOVALUK | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

St. Louis Public Radio podcast host Gabe Fleisher has been selected as the winner of the 2020 Horace Mann Friend of Education award in the field of Journalism – Radio for his work on Wake Up to Politics, a podcast that explains the inner workings of American politics.

Each year, the Missouri National Education Association Board of Directors grants this award to individuals and organizations for positive contributions to the development of education, within media and the arts.

The Wake Up to Politics podcast was launched in January of this year, giving voice to St. Louis teen Fleischer’s popular e-newsletter of the same name. In each brief podcast episode Fleisher and a subject-matter expert deconstruct the mechanics of American politics, providing a foundation for listeners to better understand complicated issues within our country’s governmental systems.

More information about Fleisher can be found on our blog, and the Wake Up to Politics podcast can be listened and subscribed to on any podcast platform or here on the St. Louis Public Radio website or mobile app.

Inside St. Louis Public Radio
Wake Up to Politics

Local High School Senior Gabe Fleisher Launches ‘Wake Up To Politics’ Podcast

By Feb 3, 2020
Gabe Fleisher is the host of Wake Up To Politics, a new podcast from St. Louis Public Radio.
DAVID KOVALUK | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

Since 2011, Gabe Fleisher has written a newsletter called “Wake Up To Politics.” Though newsletters are aplenty, what makes this one unique is that Fleisher — now a high school senior — started the newsletter when he was in third grade.

Fleisher first came to St. Louis Public Radio’s attention in 2013, when his newsletter had nearly 600 subscribers. Today, “Wake Up To Politics” boasts more than 48,000 subscribers. And in partnership with St. Louis Public Radio, Fleisher has now launched a political podcast of the same name. 

More Essential Than Ever: St. Louis Public Radio’s Public Service Commitment

By Mar 17, 2020
Reporter standing with microphone, conducting interview outside by the river.
David Kovaluk / St. Louis Public Radio

Information you can rely on is more essential than ever and the St. Louis Public Radio news team is working hard to deliver. Our top priority is to provide accurate and timely coverage of the local and regional COVID-19 response, along with national and global news from NPR, to help you make safer and smarter decisions. Here’s how you can stay informed as well as some changes we’re making to continue our public service without interruption.

How to stay informed:

Editor's Note: News In The Time Of Coronavirus

By Mar 23, 2020
St. Louis Public Radio's newsroom is mostly empty during the week now. Most of its journalists are working remotely to reduce the spread the coronavirus.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

I wanted to title this note “Inside The St. Louis Public Radio Newsroom.” But, truth is, there isn’t much going on inside the newsroom right now. It’s all happening in our reporters’ and editors’ living rooms, sunrooms, kitchens or basements.

Working remotely is odd for us. We’re a collaborative newsroom and aren’t accustomed to not having face-to-face interactions, especially during breaking news situations when fast, clear communication is essential. The pandemic is affecting our economy, our health and our social lives. But my goal as executive editor at St. Louis Public Radio is to not allow it to alter our ability to bring you reliable, timely and measured news. And I want to make sure our audience understands how we are striving to do that.