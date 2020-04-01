Wake Up To Politics Host Gabe Fleisher Wins Horace Mann Friend Of Education Award

St. Louis Public Radio podcast host Gabe Fleisher has been selected as the winner of the 2020 Horace Mann Friend of Education award in the field of Journalism – Radio for his work on Wake Up to Politics, a podcast that explains the inner workings of American politics.

Each year, the Missouri National Education Association Board of Directors grants this award to individuals and organizations for positive contributions to the development of education, within media and the arts.

The Wake Up to Politics podcast was launched in January of this year, giving voice to St. Louis teen Fleischer’s popular e-newsletter of the same name. In each brief podcast episode Fleisher and a subject-matter expert deconstruct the mechanics of American politics, providing a foundation for listeners to better understand complicated issues within our country’s governmental systems.

More information about Fleisher can be found on our blog, and the Wake Up to Politics podcast can be listened and subscribed to on any podcast platform or here on the St. Louis Public Radio website or mobile app.