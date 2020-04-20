 Wash U To Furlough About 1,300 Employees, Many At Medical Campus, Amid Pandemic | St. Louis Public Radio

Wash U To Furlough About 1,300 Employees, Many At Medical Campus, Amid Pandemic

By 1 minute ago
  • Two students walk down the long stairwell in front of Brookings Administration Building at Washington University in St. Louis in March. The university plans to furlough up to 1,300 employees by next week. (photo taken March 19, 2020)
    Two students walk down the long stairwell in front of Brookings Administration Building at Washington University in St. Louis in March. The university plans to furlough up to 1,300 employees by next week.
    File photo | Bill Greenblatt | UPI

This is a developing story.

Washington University’s health care system is planning large-scale furloughs to deal with financial losses, even as parts of it scramble to handle a rush of COVID-19 patients.

Furloughs could affect up to 1,300 university employees and last up to 90 days, Chancellor Andrew Martin said Monday. There will be a “significant number of furloughs” at the medical campus over the summer, he said. 

Martin outlined the situation, and prescribed remedies, in an email to faculty and staff Monday. Among the challenges:

  • Clinics run by Wash U physicians are seeing 60% fewer patients.
  • Operating revenue is down $60 million in just the past month.
  • The medical school is projecting a total revenue loss of $150 million.

The main campus will lose $25 million, in part from refunding students for unused room and board after it shut down in March.

Wash U is under an indefinite hiring freeze, and there will be no merit raises, Martin said, adding that he and other senior leaders will take a 15-20% pay cut.

To date, the universty's medical campus has been allocated $16 million from the federal CARES Act rescue package. The school has been alloted another $6.4 million that would primarily benefit its main campus.

