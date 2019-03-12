Wash U Researchers Discuss Latest Findings About Suicidal Ideation Among Children, Young People

A study released this week by the National Institutes of Health indicates that nearly one-third of Americans between the ages of 10 and 12 “screened positive for suicide risk in emergency department settings.”

Meanwhile, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine have been studying even younger children who think and talk about suicide – and their most recent findings refute some conventional wisdom about children’s understanding of what it means to die.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, two local experts joined host Don Marsh to discuss the topic: Dr. Deanna Barch and Dr. Joan Luby.

Barch is a professor and chair of the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences as well as the Gregory B. Couch Professor of Psychiatry at Washington University.

Luby is the Samuel and Mae S. Ludwig Professor of Child Psychiatry and the director of the Early Emotional Development Program at Washington University and St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Listen to the conversation:

If you or someone you know is in a crisis situation, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Jon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.