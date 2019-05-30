Wash U's Michael Kinch Traces Past, Future Of Cancer In 'The End Of The Beginning'

Cancer in its many forms has plagued humanity for millennia, and it’s still taking a relentless toll in the 21st century. The hope that scientists will eventually find a cure can feel like a long shot. But one Washington University scholar is making the case that cancer researchers are on the cusp of a breakthrough.

In his latest book, “The End of the Beginning: Cancer, Immunity, and the Future of a Cure,” Michael Kinch offers readers a history of cancer research and treatments, as well as a view toward what’s ahead in this rapidly evolving field.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, the professor and vice chancellor joined producer Evie Hemphill to talk about it.

Listen to the conversation:

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and the call screener is Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.