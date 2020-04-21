Watch: White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefs As Political Wars Simmer

Updated at 6:12 p.m. ET

The White House's coronavirus task force convened its daily news conference on Tuesday as political wars continue over how the U.S. will try to move into reconstruction after the disaster.

Elsewhere in Washington, meanwhile, members of Congress have reached an agreement on about $484 billion more relief to help small businesses and others hurt by the mitigation measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

The Senate passed the measure on Tuesday and the House could vote as soon as Wednesday.

President Trump said he'd agreed with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that the hospital ship USNS Comfort — which had deployed to New York City to provide surge treatment capacity for the pandemic — could return to its berth in Norfolk Va. at the earliest opportunity.

Cuomo and Trump also said they've established New York has enough ventilators to meet its needs and some of them can be sent to Massachusetts or elsewhere as needed, Trump said.

Trump and his top lieutenants, meanwhile, are still fighting a number of skirmishes over federalism and the dividing line between the power of the president and the powers of the states.

Trump's latest gambits and subplots include:

A pending executive order that would "temporarily suspend" immigration into the United States for 60 days.

That order follows years of hard-line policy by Trump on immigration and what he calls the importance of borders.

The president said on Tuesday that his goal was to keep immigrants from becoming citizens and applying for jobs that had been vacated by Americans laid off during the pandemic.

It wasn't immediately clear how many newcomers might have contended for the posts from which Americans have been laid off, especially given the incentives from the government for employers not to terminate workers but keep them on payrolls with forgivable loans and other support in the trillions of dollars of relief authorized by Washington.

An ongoing political duel with governors over power and responsibility in the pandemic and its aftermath. Cuomo has been a leading example.

And Trump's newer antagonists include Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who ordered 500,000 coronavirus tests from South Korea after concluding there was insufficient testing capacity in the U.S. or the Free State.

Trump maintains there is ample testing capacity in the United States if governors only could activate unused resources within their own states. Several governors and members of Congress, including Hogan, call this a fantasy and have faulted Trump or taken matters into their own hands or both.

Attorney General Bill Barr opened up a new front in the federalism wars on Tuesday with comments on a radio show that suggested he'd support lawsuits against states that preserve restrictions for too long.

Trump has sought both to empower governors to manage their own states' policies but also sided with small groups of protesters calling for some states to lift their stay-at-home and business restrictions.

And although Trump appeared to steer clear of a federalism powers crisis with governors when he said he considered the coming decisions about normalization to be theirs, Barr's comments on Tuesday revived the idea that federal officials might try to preserve a veto over states deemed too stringent or too slow in opening back up.

