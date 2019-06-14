 'We Live Here' Wins 2019 Kaleidoscope Award | St. Louis Public Radio
We Live Here

'We Live Here' Wins 2019 Kaleidoscope Award

By Ali Randazzo 4 minutes ago

St. Louis Public Radio and PRX’s podcast We Live Here won a 2019 Kaleidoscope Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for the episode “Nuisance or Nonsense” in the Small/Large Market Radio category.

The episode “Nuisance or Nonsense” addresses allegations that the St. Louis suburb of Maplewood used a nuisance order that illegally discriminated against victims of domestic abuse, people of color and the disabled.

We Live Here was created in the months following the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, MO. For the past four years, the podcast has covered racial disparities and systemic racism in St. Louis. This is We Live Here’s second Kaleidoscope Award.

We Live Here has grown to be more than a podcast. Episodes are used in equity training by local government agencies, professors have added episodes to their curricula and some individuals say they use episodes as part of their self-care.

Tim Lloyd, Senior Producer of On-Demand and Content Partnerships, reflects on the award: “It is a huge honor for the show to win its second Kaleidoscope Award. Kameel Stanley and I shared a unique creative and journalistic bond and I’m very proud of the work we did together. The episode is a true example of the show’s original vision: To harness the power of authentic, human narratives to audit complicated systems that sometimes don’t work as they should.”

RTDNA’s Kaleidoscope Awards recognize news organizations who make a lasting commitment to cover diverse communities and address topics of race, ethnicity, gender identity and sexual orientation. Award winners will be recognized at the 2019 Excellence in Journalism Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

Inside St. Louis Public Radio
We Live Here
RTDNA

