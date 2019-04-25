Webster U Professors Expand On Group’s Work To Provide Health, Legal Services At Southern Border

The difficulties facing migrant communities at the U.S.-Mexico border have been on the mind of Webster University nursing faculty member Mary Ann Drake ever since last summer, when she first began hearing about children being separated from their parents.

She felt compelled to do something to help, and soon she got her colleagues Silvia Navia, a professor in the Department of International Languages, and Anne Geraghty-Rathert, from the Department of Legal Studies, involved too.

They’ve now taken two trips, along with groups of Webster students, to the border and sat down with St. Louis Public Radio Reporter Jonathan Ahl to talk about their efforts on Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air.

Listen to the full discussion:

