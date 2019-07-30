Wednesday: 2 New History Museum Exhibits Showcase Iconic Newspaper Photos

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This Saturday, the Missouri History Museum opens two new exhibits: “Pulitzer Prize Photographs” and “In Focus: St. Louis Post-Dispatch Photographs.” The first is a traveling exhibit from the Newseum in Washington., displaying the most comprehensive collection of Pulitzer-winning photos ever assembled. The second provides a companion exhibit that shows off the work of local photojournalists.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Jody Sowell, director of exhibitions and research for the Missouri Historical Society, and Robert Cohen, a staff photographer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, about what the new shows entail.

Related Exhibits

What: Pulitzer Prize Photographs & In Focus: St. Louis Post-Dispatch Photographs

When: August 3, 2019, through January 20, 2020

Where: Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112)

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.